Jagananna Maa Bhavishyat programme evoking good response in Andhra Pradesh, says MLC Varudhu Kalyani

April 09, 2023 05:52 pm | Updated 05:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

YSR Congress party MLC Varudhu Kalyani has said that the ‘Jagananna Maa Bhavishyat’ programme, being held for the last couple of days, is evoking very good response from the public. The MLAs are being welcomed by the people, and they are voluntarily pasting party stickers on their walls, she said.

Addressing a media conference here on Sunday, Ms. Kalyani said that the tremendous response to the programme was creating a scare among the TDP leaders. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu would make a ‘self goal’ with his selfies standing in front of the TIDCO houses, the construction of which was stopped midway during his tenure.

She said that 17,000 ‘Jagananna housing colonies’ were under construction in the State. She alleged that during the Chandrababu Naidu regime, liquor used to be sold through ‘belt shops’ (unlicensed shops) without any curbs. In contrast, liquor sales declined by 45% with control measures initiated after Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy took over as the Chief Minister.

The Disha Act, brought out by the YSRCP government, has resulted in increased safety for women. The culprits, involved in harassment of women, were being punished within 60 days. Ms. Kalyani alleged that with no achievements to the credit of the previous Telugu Desam government, the TDP leaders were making baseless charges against Mr. Jagan. She alleged that Mr. Naidu had fled from Hyderabad after his alleged involvement in the ‘vote for note’ scam.

She claimed that the credit of providing 1.20 lakh jobs goes to the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. She alleged that the TDP leaders, who were adept in cheating the public, were trying to fool them with false claims. Mr. Naidu was under the false belief that he could fool the people through his Goebbels campaign, she said.