Jagananna Colonies will have all basic amenities: Botcha

Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development Botcha Satyanarayana has said that the houses being provided to the poor in the Jagananna housing colonies will have all the basic amenities.
At a meeting with the beneficiaries at the DLB grounds at Kailasapuram on Sunday evening, the Minister said that colonies would be constructed for the 2.7 lakh families in the outlying areas.
“Houses will be constructed at a cost of ₹90 crore in 3,800 acres. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is fulfilling the promises he had made during his padayatra before the elections,” said MR. Stayanarayana.
Speaking on the occasion, Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that 27,000 beneficiaries would be given house site pattas in the north constituency and 4,120 TIDCO houses had also been sanctioned.
Ration cards were given to eligible persons and unemployed youths were given jobs as volunteers in the village secretariats.
He said that the city would soon get 24-hour water supply after the completion of the Godavari Water Supply project.
‘Navaratnalu’
Collector V. Vinay Chand said that houses were being provided to the poor under the ‘Navaratnalu’ programme and house site pattas were being issued in the name of women beneficiaries.
The house sites being granted to beneficiaries in the city would cost between ₹5 lakh and ₹7 lakh. GVMC Commissioner G. Srijana said the sites could not be shown to the beneficiaries due to technical problems.
