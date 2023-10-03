Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme launched to provide better healthcare to the poor, says Andhra Pradesh Health Minister

October 03, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini has said that the YSRCP government launched the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha programme to provide better health services to the poor.

The Minister inaugurated a medical camp at the YSR Urban Primary Health Centre along with Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and GVMC Commissioner CM Saikanth Varma, at Isukathota here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasioni, Ms. Rajini said that the health problems of every household, under the purview of ward secretariat concerned, would be found out and the required treatment would be given through the YSR Urban PHC. The programme would be implemented, wherever there was a population of 30,000 under the UPHC.

The ANMs, ASHA workers, Volunteers and other medical staff were undertaking door-to-door surveys to provide medical services under the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha scheme. She said that a database was being prepared to fix the dates and venues for medical camps. She said that 2,600 tokens were issued for Tuesday’s camp. Dental, ortho, ophthalmology, gynaecology and general medicine services were being provided at the camp.

The details of all patients attending the camp would be registered in the Jagananna Arogya Suraksha website. The Arogya Suraksha programme would be conducted for 45 days. The programme was being organised across 10,032 PHCs and 542 UPHCs in coordination with Women and Child Welfare and other Departments. She said that under the Arogya Suraksha programme 10,574 camps would be conducted all over the State.

Ms. Rajini said that 122 camps were organised in Visakhapatnam district. The patients, who attend the camp, would be sent to hospitals, empanelled under Arogyasri, for better treatment, if required. She said that the Chief Minister has increased the number of treatment procedures, covered by Arogyasri, from 1,059 to 3,050 to provide medical care to the poor. She said that of the 17 medical colleges proposed in the State, five were already inaugurated.

Ms. Hari Venkata Kumari said that 72 Jagananna Arogya Suraksha kendras were being established to provide better medical care to the poor.

Mr. Satyanarayana called upon the beneficiaries to make use of the schemes. Dr. Mallikarjuna spoke.

Mr. Saikanth Varma, Director of Health Rami Reddy, GVMC Additional Commissioner Sanyasi Rao, DM&HO P. Jagadeeswara Rao, Regional Eye Hospital Superintendent Viswamitra, and 16th Ward Corporator Lakshmi were among those who participated.

