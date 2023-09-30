HamberMenu
Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha: medical camps launched at 122 locations in Visakhapatnam district

Surgeries will also be performed freely to the needy based on the diagnostic reports, say officials

September 30, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The State government launched Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme as part of which 30-day medical camps launched at 122 locations across the district on Saturday. The programme will cover 1.67 crore families with 5,000 doctors, 14 types of diagnostics kits and 172 types of medicines. A total of 10,574 free Suraksha camps will be conducted across the State.

Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna inaugurated the camps at Madhurawada (7th ward of GVMC zone-2) and Chepaluppada (4th ward of GVMC zone-1) falling under Bheemili Assembly segment in the district.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the programme would be a valuable opportunity to the people to freely check their health conditions once. The government would provide requisite free treatment and surgeries if necessary to the patients based on the health check-up reports ascertained at various levels at the designated places of the health camp. The government identified primary health centres to run the 30-day programme in the district to cover all the people.

Students will also be tested for eyesight issues, haemoglobin levels etc by the medical team at the respective schools, the Collector said while instructing the District Education Department staff to cooperate with the medical team. The health assistants will also go to homes to check the health condition of people, who are unable to come to the health centres due to their illness, he added.

The Bheemili MLA Muttamsetty Srinivasa Rao said that Jagananna Suraksha is the prestigious programme of the State government. None of the Chief Ministers so far conducted such a programme for safeguarding the health of people, particularly the needy, he said.

