ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan will respond to PM Modi’s remarks in Gajuwaka on May 7, says Amarnath

May 07, 2024 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - Visakhapatnam

At his Anakapalli election meeting on Monday, PM Modi made remarks on the YSR Congress Party and Jagan’s governance of the State

The Hindu Bureau

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) candidate for the Gajuwaka Assembly Constituency Gudivada Amarnath, on Monday, said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will respond to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Anakapalli election meeting, on May 7 (Tuesday) at Gajuwaka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Corrupt YSRCP crippled A.P., double-engine govt. needed for revival, says Modi

Besides Gajuwaka, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit areas of north coastal Andhra, including Ichchapuram and Rajanagaram, as part of his election campaign on May 7. He will respond to Modi’s remarks on the party and his governance, Mr. Amarnath said.

“The Prime Minister did not speak on the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) issue. If he made any positive announcement on VSP in the Anakapalli meeting, I would have withdrawn my candidature from the Gajuwaka segment. However, Modi only read from the script prepared by N. Chandrababu Naidu,” he added.

“Both Modi and Naidu held the meeting to garner votes but did not talk about pending issues at the Centre like Visakhapatnam Railway Zone. CM Jagan will give a strong reply to Modi’s comments,” Mr. Amarnath stressed.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, YSRCP regional coordinator Y.V. Subba Reddy reviewed the arrangements for the Jagan’s programme at Gajuwaka.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US