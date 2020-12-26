Jagan wants to provide roof to all the poor: Muttamsetti

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that the target of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy is to provide a roof to the homeless poor in the State.
The Minister distributed house site pattas to women beneficiaries of Valimeraka village of Pendurthi mandal here on Friday.
Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that 31 lakh house sites would be distributed across the State and described it as the third biggest festival on Friday after Vaikunta Ekadasi and Christmas.
District Collector V. Vinay Chand said that 2,96,000 house sites were granted in Visakhapatnam district. Of these 1.75 lakh house sites were in Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) limits. He said that 99% of the house sites would be sanctioned to the beneficiaries in their own panchayat. House sites distributed was a continuous process and applicants would be sanctioned sites in 90 days.
Pendurthy MLA A. Adeep Raj said that 7,042 house sites were sanctioned in the constituency, 2,395 in the mandal and 327 in Valimeraka village.
Beneficiaries Vani Viswanath and Mary Kumari expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for helping them achieve their dream. Earlier, the Minister unveiled a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy.
Anakapalle MP B.V. Satyavathi, Joint Collector N. Venugopal Reddy, SDC Suryakala, RDO Penchala Kishore, Tahsildar Rama Rao and MPDO Manjulavani were among those present.
