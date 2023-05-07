HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan to visit Visakhapatnam on May 11

He is likely to unveil a statue of YSR at Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium and inaugurate Sea Harrier Museum on the Beach Road

May 07, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma inspecting arrangements at the Sea Harrier Museum in Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma inspecting arrangements at the Sea Harrier Museum in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will arrive in Visakhapatnam on May 11 and participate in several programmes during his stay.

As per sources from the district administration, Mr. Jagan will reach Visakhapatnam in the morning and reach Dr. YSR ACA VDCA Stadium, where he would unveil a statue of Dr. Y.S. Rajashekara Reddy and later take part in a programme to be organised by the Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) at the stadium.

Later, the Chief Minister is likely to proceed to Apollo Hospitals at Arilova, where he would take part in a programme after which he is likely to proceed to the Sea Harrier Museum on the Beach Road and participate in its inauguration. After the inaugural, the Chief Minister would attend a marriage at AU Convention Centre on the Beach Road. The tour schedule is likely to be finalised in a day or two.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna, Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma, and Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma inspected the places which are likely to be visited by Mr. Jagan.

Mr. Mallikarjuna said that the Sea Harrier Museum would be an asset to Visakhapatnam.

They also visited YSR ACA VDCA Stadium at PM Palem and the Apollo Hospitals at Arilova and reviewed the arrangements to be made.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.