Jagan to launch poll drive at Vizag on Jan. 27, meet named `Siddham’

January 25, 2024 11:17 pm | Updated 11:17 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) has set the stage for its first election campaign meeting with the party cadre and leaders from 34 Assembly segments covering six districts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh region, in an 18-acre open site at Sangivalasa along NH-16, 30 km from here, on January 27.

The Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will address the meeting, named ‘Siddham’ (ready), from Saturday noon till evening.

As per party sources, the campaign title indicates the preparedness of the party to take on the TDP campaign machinery, fight the TDP-Jana Sena combine or any other political party.

ADVERTISEMENT

Feedback card

As part of the preparations for the 2024 elections, the party on Thursday also released an open feedback card seeking a ‘suggestion or question’ from people directly to Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He will collect the information and respond, sources said.

Y.V. Subba Reddy, the regional coordinator of the party, told the media that Mr. Jagan’s meeting in Visakhapatnam will cover all issues related to his rule and the conspiracy of opposition parties and leaders, including his own sibling, from the neighbouring State (Telangana).

“Mr. Jagan will blow the election bugle at this meeting,” Mr. Reddy said.

Special poster

A special poster will also be released on the occasion featuring Mr. Jagan in a different ‘avatar. The design incorporates the YSRCP flag and the late YSR’s face, strategically placed next to a picture of Mr. Jagan, symbolising the father’s dream and legacy that the son is carrying forward, he said.

“The new campaign is said to be the brainchild of i-PAC, which is working with Mr. Jagan for the second time.

‘’Now the party is ready to hold four massive cadre meetings in the name of Siddham. The party is expecting 3.5 to 4 lakh party workers to attend the Visakhapatnam meeting, a release from i-PAC added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.