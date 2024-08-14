GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan still enjoys Z+ security, says Home Minister as she slams YSRCP’s claims

Published - August 14, 2024 02:29 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Home Minister V. Anitha and Andhra Pradesh TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

Home Minister V. Anitha and Andhra Pradesh TDP president Palla Srinivasa Rao addressing a press conference in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Home Minister V. Anitha has refuted the claims of YSRCP leaders of the State government withdrawing security to former Chief Minister and party president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Highlighting that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy currently enjoys Z+ security with 58 personnel, costing the government approximately ₹30 lakh per month, Ms. Anitha argued YSRCP’s claims were merely for political gain. During a press conference at the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) office on Tuesday, she said during the YSRCP regime, the former chief minister had around 986 security personnel, for which the government spent ₹6 crore a month.

Ms. Anitha pointed out that Mr. Jagan is neither a minister nor an opposition leader now, but merely an MLA from Pulivendula. He is receiving Z+ security due to his status as a former Chief Minister while in contrast, she as the Home Minister, is provided only Y+ security.

She also mentioned that after the 2019 elections, the YSRCP government had withdrawn security to Nara Bhuvaneswari, Nara Brahmini, and the family members of N. Chandrababu Naidu. However, the NDA government now provides 2+2 security to Jagan Mohan Reddy’s wife, Y.S. Bharathi, and another 2+2 security to his mother, Y.S. Vijayamma, who had 1+1 security during the previous YSRCP regime.

