Jagan should be ‘siddham’ to go to jail after elections: Ayyanna

January 30, 2024 09:03 pm | Updated 09:03 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Why should the people of Andhra Pradesh vote for the YSRCP which was involved in land scams, failed to develop the State and could not implement the promises it made during the 2019 elections, wondered former Minister and Polit Bureau member of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Ayyanna Patrudu alleged that the YSRCP’s recent ‘Siddham’ (meaning ready) meeting in Visakhapatnam was a flop show. He opined that Uttarandhra leaders were not given priority during the meeting.

He said Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy should be ‘siddham’ to go to jail after the elections, as the TDP-JSP combine after forming government will take legal action against him for the ‘‘land scams’‘ he did in Visakhapatnam. ‘‘The Chief Minister compared himself with ‘Arjuna’ in the Mahabharatam but in reality he is Bhasmasura,’‘ he said.

Stating that the CM lied about fulfilment of 99% of the assurances, the TDP leader questioned about the issues like Special Category Status, railway zone, pension scheme, liquor prohibition, police constable recruitment, and job calendar. He said Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy failed to ensure funds for the development of corporations, and scrapped all the G.O.s issued by the TDP government for the benefit of BCs, SCs and STs. In the name of three capitals, he failed to develop even one city, he said.

Farmers were the worst-affected under the YSRCP rule, as almost all the irrgation projects remained incomplete, he alleged.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy promised ₹3,000 pension to all eligible people after coming to power, but he implemented it four years later, because of which each pensioner lost more than ₹25,000. Around 4.80 lakh pensioners were removed from the eligibility list on flimsy grounds, he alleged.

Former MLA Peela Govinda Satyanarayana alleged that in the name of land pooling, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath resorted to a massive scam involving more than 1,200 acres in Anakapalli district.

