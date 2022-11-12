Jagan reiterates demand for SCS, VSP, rail zone and Polavaram

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy once again reiterated the demand for Special Category Status, solving the issues pertaining to the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, funding for Polavaram project and quick functioning of the railway zone, in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, here on Saturday.

During the brief time given for his address at the public meeting at Andhra University College of Engineering grounds here, the Chief Minister reminded Mr. Modi that on a number of occasions in the past he had expressed his demands and once again requested the Prime Minister to look into them favourably.

He thanked the Prime Minister for all that he had been doing for the State and said that every penny given was being utilised effectively and transparently for the welfare of the people of the State. He said that the projects worth around ₹10,742 crore that were inaugurated or for which foundation stones were laid, would benefit the State immensely.

Mr. Jagan said the State was yet to recover from the wounds inflicted by bifurcation and every penny or project given by the Union Government, was beneficial for the State. He said the people of the State would remember Mr. Modi with gratitude for the good things that he had done for Andhra Pradesh.

He pointed out that the people of the State had taught the earlier government a lesson for hurting them, “but the people of Andhra Pradesh will remember you (Modi) if you continue to do the good things for the State”.

No political agenda

Speaking about the relationship he shared with the Prime Minister, Mr. Jagan said that the State and the Union Governments had been working in tandem for the development of the State, and urged Mr. Modi to continue the same.

Expressing the bonhomie he shares with Mr. Modi, he said, “Our association with the Union Government, and particularly with Mr. Modi, is beyond politics. We have no other agenda be it political or anything else — and there should not be — apart from the development of the State.”