Jagan plans to put Naidu, Lokesh in jail to win elections, alleges BJP leader Vishnu Kumar Raju

October 11, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Describing Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy as the “mastermind of vendetta politics in Andhra Pradesh”, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State vice-president P. Vishnu Kumar Raju accused the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) of trying to silence the Opposition by “misusing the police and enforcement agencies”.

“Had he (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) used his intelligence for the development of Andhra Pradesh, it would have been a top State in the country. The State is now reeling under debt burden and other troubles, thanks to the misplaced priorities of the Chief Minister,” the BJP leader told the media here on October 11 (Wednesday).

Referring to the arrest of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu in the skill development scam case, the BJP leader said that it was a part of Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s plan that Mr. Naidu and TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh remained in jail ahead of the Assembly elections so that the YSRCP came to power again.

“I have faith in the law. Hopefully, Mr. Naidu will be released from jail shortly,” said Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju.

He reiterated that neither the Central government agency nor the BJP had any role in the arrest of Mr. Naidu.

“During a recent meeting with his party leaders in Vijayawada, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that he was unaware of Mr. Naidu’s arrest as it happened when he was in London. Everyone is aware that the former Chief Minister was arrested as a part of political vendetta,” he said.

The former MLA said that several things needed to be taken care of to ensure a free and fair election in Andhra Pradesh. He urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to ensure that the village and ward volunteers were kept away from the election process.

“Except for utilising their services for distribution of pension, the volunteers should not be used for any other works as the YSRCP may use them for their campaign,” he said.

Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju also said that the ECI must ban the sale of liquor during the period. “As all liquor outlets in the State are being run by the government, the ruling party may try to distribute money and liquor to voters,” he said.

Liquor sale

Criticising the YSRCP government for reneging on its promise of implementing the liquor prohibition in phases, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju demanded a White Paper on liquor sales in the State.

“Even BJP State president D. Purandeswari spoke about the atrocities being committed by the YSRCP, the ruling party leaders criticised her by saying that she was working for the TDP,” he said.

