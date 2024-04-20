ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan personally targeting Pawan Kalyan out of frustration, alleges Jana Sena Party leader

April 20, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Is it due to the JSP chief’s marital life, Mr. Jagan failed to complete Polavaram project, he questions

The Hindu Bureau

Jana Sena Party leader Kona Tatarao

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tatarao slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments against JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, during the recent ‘Memantha Siddham’ meeting at Kakinada. He alleged that fear of losing the elections is making Mr. Jagan to target Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s personal life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Thata Rao alleged that Mr. Jagan was frustrated after noticing the response from people to the programmes of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. This is making Mr. Jagan to launch diatribe against Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the JSP leader said.

Mr. Tatarao said that when Mr. Pawan Kalyan questioned about the actions of the government, instead of answering them, Mr. Jagan was commenting on the marital life of the JSP chief.

“Is it due to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s marital life, you (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) failed to complete Polavaram project, failed to bring Special Category Status, railway zone for Vizag and complete Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi”, he questioned.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US