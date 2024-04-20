Jagan personally targeting Pawan Kalyan out of frustration, alleges Jana Sena Party leader

April 20, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tatarao slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments against JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, during the recent ‘Memantha Siddham’ meeting at Kakinada. He alleged that fear of losing the elections is making Mr. Jagan to target Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s personal life.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Thata Rao alleged that Mr. Jagan was frustrated after noticing the response from people to the programmes of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. This is making Mr. Jagan to launch diatribe against Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the JSP leader said.

Mr. Tatarao said that when Mr. Pawan Kalyan questioned about the actions of the government, instead of answering them, Mr. Jagan was commenting on the marital life of the JSP chief.

“Is it due to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s marital life, you (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) failed to complete Polavaram project, failed to bring Special Category Status, railway zone for Vizag and complete Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi”, he questioned.

