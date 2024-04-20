GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Jagan personally targeting Pawan Kalyan out of frustration, alleges Jana Sena Party leader

Is it due to the JSP chief’s marital life, Mr. Jagan failed to complete Polavaram project, he questions

April 20, 2024 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Jana Sena Party leader Kona Tatarao

Jana Sena Party leader Kona Tatarao

Jana Sena Party (JSP) Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member Kona Tatarao slammed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for his comments against JSP chief K Pawan Kalyan, during the recent ‘Memantha Siddham’ meeting at Kakinada. He alleged that fear of losing the elections is making Mr. Jagan to target Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s personal life.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Mr. Thata Rao alleged that Mr. Jagan was frustrated after noticing the response from people to the programmes of the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. This is making Mr. Jagan to launch diatribe against Mr. Pawan Kalyan, the JSP leader said.

Mr. Tatarao said that when Mr. Pawan Kalyan questioned about the actions of the government, instead of answering them, Mr. Jagan was commenting on the marital life of the JSP chief.

“Is it due to Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s marital life, you (Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy) failed to complete Polavaram project, failed to bring Special Category Status, railway zone for Vizag and complete Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanthi”, he questioned.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.