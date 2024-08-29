ADVERTISEMENT

Jagan Mohan Reddy will be left alone in YSRCP soon, says Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Published - August 29, 2024 07:31 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Many YSRCP leaders including Rajya Sabha MPs, former MLAs, MLCs are eager to join the NDA, says the TDP MLA

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party is a sinking ship, says TDP Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao.   | Photo Credit: File Photo

Describing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as a “sinking ship”, TDP Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that given the exodus, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be left alone in his party soon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He made these comments during a media conference in Visakhapatnam on August 29 (Thursday) while referring to the resignation tendered by two Rajya Sabha MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Beeda Masthan Rao and their likely joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that many YSRCP leaders including Rajya Sabha MPs, former MLAs, MLCs were eager to join the NDA. “The TDP is a party of values and principles. As Chief Minister N. Chandrababu has instructed, the party will welcome only those with a clean public image and are away from controversies. Opinions of the NDA leaders will also be taken in this regard,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for such condition of the YSRCP.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

“The people gave a huge mandate to the YSRCP in the 2019 elections. But, they suffered a lot for five years. They have taught Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson in the recent elections,” he said.

He criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for staging a protest in New Delhi, demanding Governor’s rule in Andhra Pradesh. “It is less than two months since the formation of NDA government in the State, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US