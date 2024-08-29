Jagan Mohan Reddy will be left alone in YSRCP soon, says Ganta Srinivasa Rao

Describing the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) as a “sinking ship”, TDP Bheemunipatnam MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao has said that given the exodus, Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will be left alone in his party soon.

He made these comments during a media conference in Visakhapatnam on August 29 (Thursday) while referring to the resignation tendered by two Rajya Sabha MPs Mopidevi Venkata Ramana and Beeda Masthan Rao and their likely joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Mr. Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that many YSRCP leaders including Rajya Sabha MPs, former MLAs, MLCs were eager to join the NDA. “The TDP is a party of values and principles. As Chief Minister N. Chandrababu has instructed, the party will welcome only those with a clean public image and are away from controversies. Opinions of the NDA leaders will also be taken in this regard,” said Mr. Srinivasa Rao.

He said that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy was responsible for such condition of the YSRCP.

“The people gave a huge mandate to the YSRCP in the 2019 elections. But, they suffered a lot for five years. They have taught Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy a lesson in the recent elections,” he said.

He criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for staging a protest in New Delhi, demanding Governor’s rule in Andhra Pradesh. “It is less than two months since the formation of NDA government in the State, Mr. Srinivasa Rao said.