Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates slew of projects in whirlwind tour of Visakhapatnam

He unveils a statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the cricket stadium, and throws open the highly-anticipated Sea Harrier Museum on Beach Road

May 11, 2023 09:41 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

B Madhu Gopal
B. Madhu Gopal
Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy with city girl Md. Shabnam, who was part of the U-19 World Cup team, after unveiling a statue of Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy, at the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy participated in a series of inauguration programmes during his short visit to the city on Thursday evening.

His brief visit commenced with the unveiling of a statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium at PM Palem, followed by the inauguration and dedication of Apollo Cancer Centres at Health City, Arilova, VMRDA Complex at Ramnagar, Indoor Sports Arena at MVP Colony, Kapu Bhavan at Yendada and the Sea Harrier Museum on Beach Road.

After unveiling the statue of Rajasekhara Reddy at PM Palem, the Chief Minister briefly interacted with the ACA-VDCA representatives. He inaugurated the APL Season-2, being organised by the ACA. He asked ACA Secretary Gopinath Reddy to prepare a roadmap for promotion of cricket in a big way, and assured all support to the ACA on behalf of the government.

The Chief Minister felicitated Md. Shabnam from the city who was part of the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup team. He presented cheques for ₹10 lakh each to Md. Shabnam and national cricketer Anjali Sarvani. He also interacted with some Ranji players. At Apollo Cancer Centres, he inaugurated radiation equipment.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurating the Sea Harrier Museum on Beach Road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday.

The Chief Minister went round the Sea Harrier Museum after inaugurating it, and asked the Naval officials about the significance of the exhibits on display. Vice-Admiral Biswajit Das Gupta, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), accompanied him around the museum. Deputy Chief Minister Budi Muthyala Naidu, Ministers Vidadala Rajini, Gudivada Amarnath and R.K. Roja, Government Whip Karanam Dharmasri, MLC Vamsi Krishna Srinivas, MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and District Collector A. Mallikarjuna were present.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy also laid the foundation stone for construction of a fish landing centre at Bheemunipatnam.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was received by Ministers and officials when he arrived at the Visakhapatnam airport at 3.30 p.m. District in-charge Minister Ms. Rajini, Industries and IT Minister Mr. Amarnath, Government Whip Mr. Dharmasri, Collector Mr. Mallikarjuna, Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana, DCP Anand Reddy and B. Rajaraman, Joint General Manager (Operations), Airports Authority of India, Visakhapatnam Airport were among those who received the Chief Minister.

Minister Adimulapu Suresh came along with the Chief Minister.

Andhra Pradesh / Visakhapatnam

