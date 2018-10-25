Jagan Mohan Reddy attacked with knife at Visakhapatnam airport

more-in

YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was injured when he was attacked with a knife, allegedly by a restaurant waiter, at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

Mr. Reddy, who is on a ''Praja Sankalpa Yatra'' in the neighbouring Vizianagaram district, came to the Vizag Airport as he had to attend court on Friday. He was seated in the airport lounge and security personnel were near the entrance gate.

The alleged waiter brought a cup of tea and went near him. Mr. Reddy and others were taken aback when he put the cup on the table and sought Mr.Reddy’s permission for a selfie and attacked him by taking out a knife from his pocket. Mr. Reddy sustained bleeding injuries on his shoulder.

YSRCP leaders overpowered the waiter and handed him over to the police.

Mr. Reddy left for Hyderabad after being given first aid.

Deputy CM condemns attack

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister, who holds Home portfolio, N. Chinarajappa condemned the attack and said an inquiry had been ordered. The police have arrested the man are inquiring into his background, his motive and how he managed to get the knife.