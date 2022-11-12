Jagan failed to take up issues pertaining to Andhra Pradesh with Prime Minister Modi, alleges TDP

‘The Chief Minister did not effectively explain about funds for Polavaram, VSP employees’ opposition to privatisation, and the long-pending demand for SCS to Andhra Pradesh’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has spent crores of rupees on behalf of the State government to impress Prime Minister Narendra Modi only with a vested interest and not for the benefit of the State, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has alleged.

The TDP has also criticised Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy for speaking in Telugu in the presence of Mr. Modi at the public meeting, and not clearly explaining about issues such as funds for the Polavaram project, Visakhapatnam railway zone, Visakhapatnam Steel Plant privatisation, and the long-pending demand for Special Category Status (SCS) to Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the media here on Saturday, senior TDP leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said after almost three years the Prime Minister had come to the State, but the Chief Minister failed to utilise the opportunity to explain the issues effectively and ensure implementation of the assurances given by the Centre.

“It is evident that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy is afraid of speaking about the issues due to fear of CBI cases pending against him and the land scams in Visakhapatnam,” he alleged.

Stating that the TDP had to part ways with the BJP only because of the SCS issue, he said, “Had the TDP dumped the SCS issue and continued its ties with the BJP, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy would have been in jail now.”

Former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said the YSRCP government did not raise the bifurcation issues with the Prime Minister as it was least bothered about the interests of the people of the State.

The Chief Minister should have informed the Prime Minister how the VSP workers had been staging protest for the last 683 days opposing the Centre’s decision to privatise the steel plant. “Instead, a number of union leaders have been arrested for protesting peacefully,” Mr. Srinivasa Rao said, and demanded that they be released immediately.

Stating that the State BJP leaders too were answerable to the people, he expressed surprise that not a word was spoken about the railway zone at the public meeting.