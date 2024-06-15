GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jagan failed to learn lessons from poll defeat, says Visakhapatnam TDP president Gandi Babjee

Published - June 15, 2024 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) city president Gandi Babjee on Saturday said that despite losing badly, YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy did not learn a lesson. He said that Mr. Jagan should understand that people have strongly rejected the YSRCP government and should stop dreaming of making a comeback.

Addressing a press conference at the party office, Mr. Babjee said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has promised to sign his first file on ‘Mega DSC’ and he did it right on the day when he took charge. He said that while the YSRCP shut down Anna Canteens, which used provide food to people at subsidised price, the NDA government on its first day of functioning gave a nod to reopen them.

