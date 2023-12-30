Jagan failed to keep 85% of promises made during padayatra in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Ganta

December 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Former Minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep the promises he had made during his padayatra.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that Mr. Jagan had made 730 promises during his padayatra before the 2019 polls, but only 21 of them were fully implemented and 88 were partially implemented. A total of 621 promises have not been implemented so far, the TDP MLA said.

“So, nearly 85% of the promises he made have not been implemented during his tenure, which would be ending in the first quarter of 2024,” Mr. Rao said.

Referring to the rapidly changing political scenario in the State, he described the YSR Congress Party as a sunken ship, with leaders leaving the party.