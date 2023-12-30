GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jagan failed to keep 85% of promises made during padayatra in Andhra Pradesh, alleges Ganta

December 30, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau
TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao releasing the poster displaying the ‘85% Fail’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

TDP MLA Ganta Srinivasa Rao releasing the poster displaying the ‘85% Fail’ of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government, in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Former Minister and TDP MLA Ganta Srinivas Rao has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed to keep the promises he had made during his padayatra.

Speaking to reporters here on Saturday, Mr. Rao said that Mr. Jagan had made 730 promises during his padayatra before the 2019 polls, but only 21 of them were fully implemented and 88 were partially implemented. A total of 621 promises have not been implemented so far, the TDP MLA said.

“So, nearly 85% of the promises he made have not been implemented during his tenure, which would be ending in the first quarter of 2024,” Mr. Rao said.

Referring to the rapidly changing political scenario in the State, he described the YSR Congress Party as a sunken ship, with leaders leaving the party.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.