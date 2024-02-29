Jagan cheated people with three-capital proposal, alleges Bhuvaneswari

February 29, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Nara Bhuvaneswari, wife of TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu, has alleged that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh with the three-capital proposal but failed to build at least one capital city. She has said the construction of the capital at Amaravati would have been completed by now had TDP won the 2019 elections.

As part of her ‘Nijam Gelavali’ campaign in the Anakapalli district, Ms. Bhuvaneswari toured Munagapaka, Butchayyapeta, Ravikamatham, Rolugunta and Chodavaram villages of the Chodavaram Assembly constituency on February 29 (Thursday) and met families of several party workers who died of shock when Mr. Naidu was arrested in the skill development scam last year. She addressed the party cadre at R. Bheemavaram village.

Ms. Bhuvaneswari said that the YSRCP government has been attacking everyone, including Mr. Naidu, for questioning its failures and atrocities. In the last five years, the State has not seen any development. There are no jobs for youth as there were no investments. This apart, there is a rise in crime, smuggling of ganja and sand, she said.

She said that Mr. Naidu is not a leader who just clicks buttons, but someone who prefers to be with people and resolve their issues.

She stressed that the coming elections are going to be crucial for the youth and the future of Andhra. She also appealed to the people to use their votes as a weapon to defeat the YSRCP.

Ms Bhuvaneswari, during the tour, travelled in a school bus, interacted with the students and distributed chocolates to them. She also met with women in a couple of villages and learnt about their problems.