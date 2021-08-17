Jagan changed face of govt. schools, says Muttamsetti

VISAKHAPATNAM

17 August 2021 01:20 IST

Minister launches second phase of Nadu-Nedu works

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao has said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has set an example for other States in the country by transforming government schools.

The Minister launched the Nadu-Nedu second phase works for improvement of 1,235 schools in the district on Monday. He said that a total of 1,130 schools in Visakhapatnam district have already been given a facelift at a cost of ₹312 crore in the first phase.

Advertising

Advertising

He said that the Chief Minister was according top priority to education, health apart from the welfare and education of the poor. Mr. Jagan was the only Chief Minister in the country to have given full fee reimbursement to 15,000 beneficiaries, under the Amma Vodi scheme, he said.

Visakhapatnam district was allocated ₹48 crore in the first phase and ₹60 crore in the second, the Minister said. The lack of toilets at some schools and unhygienic toilets at others had led to children dropping out of government schools. Realising their problem, the Chief Minister has decided to provide better amenities in schools.

The students were given books, kits and dictionary on the first day of the reopening of schools. He described the forthcoming days as a ‘golden period’ in the history of government schools.

Mr. Srinivasa Rao said that the admissions into government schools in the district have gone up by 40,000 after the YSR Congress Party came to power in the State. The government schools have better teachers than the private ones. Efforts would be made to open a government degree college at Madhurawada area in the next four years.

He advised the students to study hard by taking former President A.P.J. Abdul Kalam as an inspiration.

Joint Collector Arun Babu said that ‘Nadu – Nedu’ works were being done for the past 18 months in the district, notwithstanding the pandemic situation. Green boards in place of black boards, new flooring, compound walls and other infrastructure facilities were provided.

The Chandrampalem School was developed at a cost of ₹1.25 crore. Similarly, works were being done in the Agency areas and they would be completed soon. He said that the vaccination of teachers was completed.

GVMC Chief Whip and Corporator Muttamsetti Priyanka spoke.

The Minister distributed ‘Jagananna Vidya Deevena’ kits to the students.

Mayor Hari Venkata Kumari, MLA Adeep Raj, chairpersons of various corporations Malla Vijay Prasad, KK Raju, A. Vijayanirmala and Pilla Sujata were present.