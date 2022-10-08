JAC was formed in Visakhapatnam to counter wrongdoings of those taking part in Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli, says Deputy Chief Minister

‘People who are participating in the padayatra are not farmers but those who purchased lands in the Amaravati capital region’

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
October 08, 2022 19:05 IST

The Joint Action Committee was formed in Visakhapatnam and in North Andhra to counter the wrongdoings, if any, by the people who are participating in the Maha Padayatra from Amaravati to Arasavalli, under the banner of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi, said Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he alleged that the people who are participating in the padayatra were not farmers but those who had purchased lands in the Amaravati capital region.

If there is any untoward incident in this region due to the padayatra, the JAC will handle it, he said.

He alleged that just because Mr. Chandrababu Naidu had focussed on developing Hyderabad, the State of Andhra Pradesh had suffered, post bifurcation.

To rectify the ills of centralised development, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided on the setting up of three capitals for a decentralised development, taking development to all corners of the State, he said.

He said that even if ₹1 lakh crore is pumped into Amaravati, it will not develop. But at the same time by investing ₹10,000 crore, Visakhapatnam can be developed into a full-fledged Executive capital.

Mr. Mutyala Naidu alleged that propaganda was being made under the alleged panchayat funds scam.

He also said that welfare schemes launched by the Chief Minister were benefiting the common people.

