JAC seeks review of decision to privatise VSP

VISAKHAPATNAM

11 February 2021 00:58 IST

It plans to take out a rally and organise a meet on February 18

The Joint Action Committee (JAC) of workers and peoples’ organisations has demanded immediate withdrawal of the decision to privatise Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP).

The JAC was formed for protection of VSP and it was established at a roundtable held at the CITU Office here on Wednesday.

The roundtable decided to take out a massive rally and organise a public meet in the city on February 18. The participants said they would involve all sections to save the steel plant, which was achieved after 32 persons lost their lives in the agitation and farmers gave 22,000 acres of their land for the establishment of the plant. The plant was providing employment to 35,000 persons directly and another 65,000 persons indirectly.

They condemned the attempts to betray the Telugu people and the sacrifices of those who laid down their lives for the establishment of the plant. The roundtable also resolved to take the protests to the grass root level through meetings in residential areas, gate meetings at factories and roundtable meets in all zones.

Mr. Jaggu Naidu was elected chairman of JAC and Padala Ramana and B. Nagabushan were elected vice-chairmen of the JAC.

AITUC leader B. Ch. Masen, B. Pydiraju (TNTUC), M. Venkateswarlu and Kondayya (IFTU) were among those who attended.