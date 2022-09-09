JAC leaders stage protests against privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union government will be shown the door in the next general elections, if it does not stop the sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and other public sector units(PSUs), warned leaders of the Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Committee (VUPPC) JAC.

The JAC staged protests at various PSUs in the city on Friday demanding immediate withdrawal of the plan to sell the VSP.

A lunch hour demo was held by the Insurance Corporation Employees’ Union (ICEU) at the LIC Divisional Office. LIC and bank employees raised slogans against the privatisation move of the Centre. CITU State president Ch. Narasinga Rao said that the VSP, which has assets, worth over ₹3 lakh crore, was planned to be sold by the Centre. The workers, employees and officers were making all out efforts to prevent the sale of the plant and prevented Central government officials from entering the plant and succeeded in preventing the sale so far, he said.



Addressing the participants at the HPCL gate, Mr. Narasinga Rao, AITUC district leader Ramakrishna, INTUC district secretary B. Nagabushanam, TNTUC State secretary Lenin Babu, HMS district leader D. Appa Rao, Trade Unions JAC leader M. Jaggunaidu, YSRTUC leader P.V. Suresh, CITU district general secretary R.K.S.V. Kumar, Public Sector Employees Coordination Committee convener K.M. Kumara Mangalam and J. Ayodhya Ram said that Visakhapatnam Steel Plant was established after 32 persons had sacrificed their lives. They said that the Union government has no right to sell the plant.

They deplored the alleged attempts of the BJP government to sell PSUs, which were public assets, and to hand them over to corporate groups.

At a separate protest at the Port AOB, Mr. Narasinga Rao said that the establishment of Visakhapatnam Port had contributed to the growth of various other industries and the development of the city. The Hindustan Shipyard Ltd., HPCL, Railways and Steel Plant had all contributed to the exponential growth of the city.

In the name of NAMP, the BJP government was trying to sell the PSUs to private investors. Similarly, the Port Golden Jubilee Hospital, Kalavani Auditorium, Kalyanamandapam, the lands, buildings and quarters, belonging to Visakhapatnam Port, were planned to be handed over to private parties in the PPP mode.

AITUC leader D. Adinarayana, general secretary Ramana Babu, HMS secretary DK Sarma, DLB Union leaders D. Lakshmana Rao and Chandu and Janata Union leader Kanaka Rao were among those who participated.