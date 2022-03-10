JAC call to make March 28, 29 general strike a success

Representatives of Central Trade Unions and Employees’ Federations called upon the people to make the general strike on March 28 and 29, being organised against the ‘anti-worker’, ‘anti-people’ policies of the BJP government at the Centre, a success.

A meeting of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) was held at the CITU office on Thursday. The participants at the meeting alleged that the Centre was handing over public sector units on a platter to the corporate groups. They also alleged that as part of its plan to go for strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), the Centre has started taking measures to weaken the plant.

The main demands of the JAC include: repeal of the decision to privatise VSP, LIC and other PSUs, abolition of the four Labour Codes, fixing the minimum pay for workers at ₹26,000 and regularisation of the services of contract, outsourcing and municipal scheme workers.