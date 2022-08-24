IYFS launches campaign to collect used milk pouches in Visakhapatnam
India Youth For Society (IYFS) has launched a new campaign for collecting milk pouches. A special drive to collect these pouches was kick-started at Dr. V.S. Krishna Degree College here on Wednesday.
IYFS Founder Appala Reddy Yendreddi said that the pouches collected by the organisation will be sent for recycling. IYFS has established a recycling unit at the dumping yard in association with the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, he added. People can leave the used milk pouches or plastic at the IYFS office. Vice-Principal Sastry and faculty were present.
