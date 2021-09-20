It’s celebration time for YSRCP

Party wins 35 out of 37 ZPTC seats in the district; TDP, CPI(M) bag one each

It was celebration time at the ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) office, here on Sunday evening as the party emerged victorious in the ZPTC and the MPTC elections in Visakhapatnam district.

Jubilant party leaders and workers offered sweets to district Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and senior leader and former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao.

Out of 37 ZPTC constituencies, which went to polls, the YSRCP bagged 35 seats, while the TDP and the CPI(M) won one seat each. In all, 176 candidates had contested the ZPTC elections in the district.

Of the 612 MPTC seats, for which election was held in the past, the result of one seat (Pakalapadu) was not declared as the ballot paper was damaged. Of the remaining 611 seats, the YSRCP secured 450 seats.

The TDP could win only 118 seats, while the BJP got six, Congress (INC) two, CPI(M) three, the CPI and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) bagged two each and Independents secured 28 seats.

Of the 39 ZPTC seats in the district, elections were held to 37 constituencies. While it was unanimous in one constituency, the election was postponed in another due to the death of a candidate.

Of the total 651 MPTCs in the district, elections were unanimous in 37 constituencies and polls could not be held at two places due to the death of candidates.

Earlier, during the day, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna and Election Observer K. Imtiaz visited some of the counting centres at Pendurthy.

The Collector said the counting was peaceful and the guidelines of the State Election Commission (SEC) and COVID-19 protocols were being followed at the centres.

When his attention was drawn to the reports on delays in the counting process in the Agency areas, the Collector admitted there was a 15 to 20 minute delay and there was no cause for worry.

He said there were no major issues anywhere in the district as prohibitory orders were imposed under Section 144 around the counting centres and no processions, including victory rallies, were allowed.