April 20, 2023 04:00 am | Updated 04:00 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

A 19-year old youth went missing off RK Beach in the city on Wednesday. Police said three friends, all ITI students from the city, went for a swim at the beach. One of them named Sriram, hailing from Chintapalli, had gone missing in the waters. A search operation is on to trace the missing student. Police have registered a case.