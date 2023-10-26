ITDA selects 158 youths for free civils coaching interview

October 26, 2023 08:02 am | Updated 08:02 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer V. Abhishek said that out of 502 candidates who have appeared in the first two rounds of written examination as part of the free civil services training programme organised by the ITDA, they have selected as many as 158 candidates after two rounds of written examination.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Mr. Abhishek said that in the third round, the 158 candidates will need to undergo an interview which is scheduled on October 29 and 30. He said that out of these candidates, they would select only 50 and would send them to Youth Training Centre (YTC), Vepagunta for the training programme. The programme will be organised in the name – ‘Project Lakshya’, he added.

It may be noted that the ITDA is conducting the free training programme consecutively for the second time. Over 1,700 tribal students from 11 mandals of ITDA Paderu region have applied for the programme this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.