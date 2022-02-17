ITDA prepares ₹71 lakh worth estimates for development works at Chaparai in Andhra Pradesh

February 17, 2022 17:34 IST

ITDA mulls to construct cottages at Chaparai

Engineering officials from Tribal Welfare Department have submitted an estimate of about ₹71 lakh for the development of Chaparai tourist attraction in Dumbriguda mandal to the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer, R. Gopala Krishna in Visakhapatnam Agency. The ITDA PO conducted a review meeting with the Tribal Welfare (TW), Rural Water Supply (RWS) and a few other Department officials over the development of Chaparai waterfalls. According to the proposals submitted, the Tribal Welfare officials have estimated ₹2.50 lakh for initiatives to be taken to mitigate drownings in the Chaparai, ₹2.50 lakh for car parking facility, ₹3.50 lakh for arranging fencing around the Chaparai tourist attraction. The officials also submitted an estimate of ₹38 lakh for construction of Dual Zip Cycle, Zip-liner and a Burma Bridge for recreational activities for the tourists at the hotspot. The RWS officials have estimated about ₹24.50 lakh for providing drinking water supply at the place. During the meeting, the ITDA PO discussed the possible beautification, development works, drinking water as well as accommodation facilities. He enquired with the engineering officials on how much it would cost for construction of cottages for the tourists. He also enquired about the daily tourist tally at Chaparai. Superintendent Engineer, TW Department, S. Srinivas, Executive Engineer of RWS, Jawahar Kumar and others were present.