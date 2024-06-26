ITDA PO visits Mettapalli, assures tribal villagers of extending benefits of all Central schemes

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek has said that all facilities will be provided in Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) villages under the Pradhan Mantri Janman scheme. He visited Mettapalli village in Chilakalagedda panchayat of Ananthagiri mandal and held a meeting with the tribal villagers on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the tribal people, Mr. Abhishek said that houses would be sanctioned to all eligible beneficiaries under the Janman scheme and drinking water supply would be provided to households under the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ and electricity would be also supplied to unconnected households. He said that a resolution was passed at the gram sabha seeking the sanction of 20 cents of land for construction of a multi-purpose centre.

The PM Kisan scheme would be extended to all eligible farmers. He said that the villagers were seeking sanction of goats instead of Van Dhan Yojana (VDVK), and measures would be taken in this regard. Similarly, bank accounts would be opened for those who do not have the same. He directed the engineering officials to obtain revised sanction orders for construction of a bridge and road works.

Mr. Abhishek told the tribal people that he would coordinate with all government departments and ensure that all government schemes were sanctioned to Mettapalli village. He enquired with the villagers about the conduct of tests to determine the prevalence of sickle cell anaemia in the village.

ITDA Assistant PO B.S. Prabhakar, M. Venkateswara Rao, Tribal Welfare Department EE Venugopal and Housing EE B. Babu were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.