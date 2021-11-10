ITDA PO: only local tribals will be permitted to pitch tents

VISAKHAPATNAM

10 November 2021 01:17 IST

‘Revenue from tourist spots in Agency should go to them’

Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Project Officer R. Gopala Krishna has clarified that only local tribals will be permitted to pitch tents at the tourist places in the Agency areas of the district. He was holding a coordination meeting with officials of Revenue, Police, Tourism, Panchayat Raj, Fire Services, Excise, Electricity Departments and tent organisers of Araku, Tajangi and Lambasingi at Paderu on Tuesday.

Mr. Gopala Krishna said that the tent organisers should obtain permission from the authorities concerned and warned that if non-tribal people organise tents in tribal areas on ‘benami’ names, they would be taken to task. The revenue from tourist spots in the Agency should go to the tribal people. He also warned that anyone indulging in anti-social activities in the name of tourism would be liable for legal action.

He said that all the guidelines should be followed and proper facilities provided to tourists, while ensuring that there was no damage to the environment. He advised that the tents should not be erected below 33 KV electricity lines.

Sub-Collector V. Abhishek said that tents should not be pitched on government and poramboke lands and in the ‘gap areas’ on forest lands.

ASP P. Jagadish said that action would be initiated against those indulging in anti-social activities like use of narcotics in the tents. The tent organisers should not have been involved in the criminal cases in the past. Sand and water buckets should be made available near the tents and measures should be taken to prevent fires. A copy of the ID card of tourist should be taken and kept in the register.

Divisional Panchayat Officer P.S. Kumar and Araku CI G.D. Babu were present.

Digital classrooms

Meanwhile, Mr. Gopala Krishna conducted a meeting with the principals of all Tribal Welfare Residential Schools from 11 mandals of Visakhapatnam Agency, here on Tuesday. Speaking to the principals, Mr. Gopala Krishna said that with a budget of ₹2.93 crore, digital classrooms will be set up in the schools. He asked them to prepare estimates for those schools which do not have electricity supply. The works will be completed by the month-end, he said. He said that they would select 50 to 100 talented students and send them to Sriharikota Education Tour. He said that science fair, cultural programmes and sports events need to be conducted in the Agency schools next month. The ITDA Project Officer instructed the officials to arrange CCTVs in all girls’ hostels.