Visakhapatnam

ITDA PO inspects vaccination programme

Integrated Tribal Development Agency(ITDA) Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamula toured Paderu mandal in the Agency area of the district on Wednesday. He inspected the COVID-19 vaccination programme being conducted at Iradapalli and Rayagedda Schools. He interacted with the tribal people, who got themselves vaccinated and told them there was no cause for worry. He advised them to take fever tablets, if required, and advised them not to skip the second dose of the vaccine.

Show-cause notice

Later, he interacted with the students on the implementation of menu. He issued show-cause notice to the Principal of Rallagedda School for going to Visakhapatnam city without prior approval and for the delays in the completion of ‘Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu’ programmes and other schemes.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 15, 2021 11:15:29 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/itda-po-inspects-vaccination-programme/article34323383.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY