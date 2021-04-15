ITDA PO inspects vaccination programme

Integrated Tribal Development Agency(ITDA) Project Officer Venkateswar Salijamula toured Paderu mandal in the Agency area of the district on Wednesday. He inspected the COVID-19 vaccination programme being conducted at Iradapalli and Rayagedda Schools. He interacted with the tribal people, who got themselves vaccinated and told them there was no cause for worry. He advised them to take fever tablets, if required, and advised them not to skip the second dose of the vaccine.

Show-cause notice

Later, he interacted with the students on the implementation of menu. He issued show-cause notice to the Principal of Rallagedda School for going to Visakhapatnam city without prior approval and for the delays in the completion of ‘Mana Badi – Nadu Nedu’ programmes and other schemes.