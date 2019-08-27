ITDA PO blames lack of road for pregnant woman’s death

Clearing the air on the death of the 28-year-old pregnant woman at Jamadangi, an interior tribal hamlet in Gunjuvada Panchayat of Visakhapatnam Agency on Sunday, ITDA Project Officer D.K. Balaji on Monday blamed it on poor road connectivity to the village.

Probe report

Referring to the report submitted by a two-member committee that probed into the case, Mr. Balaji said that the woman could not be saved despite efforts made by an Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) and an untrained ‘dayi’ (elderly women who perform deliveries in rural areas) to perform the delivery.

Mr. Balaji told The Hindu that the woman had developed early labour pains and the nearest road point from the village was some 25 km away.

“There was no transport facility to the village. The woman developed labour pains during the night and it was raining. In the absence of a road, the ambulance service could not reach the village. The ASHA worker who was approached by the family members of the woman did try her best, but in vain. She was not trained to deal with such complicated cases,” Mr. Balaji told The Hindu.

An untrained ‘dayi’ also tried to help the woman deliver, but failed as the latter suffered heavy blood loss.

“The woman had visited the CHC for pre-natal check-ups earlier and everything seemed normal then,” the ITDA Project Officer said.

‘Road project abandoned’

Asked about the poor road connectivity, Mr. Balaji said, “We had tried to lay a road in the past. But, the Maoists had burnt the road-laying equipment, and the project had to be abandoned.”