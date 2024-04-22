ITDA Paderu’s ‘Super 50 batch’ excels in Class X results with 24 students scoring over 500 marks

April 22, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - PADERU

The efforts of the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, to run a ‘Super 50 batch’ by pooling up talented students from the schools and nurture them to score good marks, have paid off.

In the SSC results results released on Monday, of the 50 students from the ‘Super 50 batch’, 24 students have scored more than 500 marks out of 600. The ‘Super 50’ team has another reason to celebrate as several tribal students achieved more than 550 marks. A tribal girl from G.K Veedhi has achieved 585 marks of 600. This was the first time in the 11 mandals under Paderu region, a student has crossed the 500 mark, as per the officials.

During last year September, the ITDA Paderu had organised a screening test for bright students from 120 schools in the 11 mandals of the Paderu region and picked up 50 students (25 boys and 25 girls) to nurture them and help them score good marks in the public examinations. With about ₹15 lakh budget, the ITDA has renovated two old buildings at Digumodaputtu and Guttuluputtu in Paderu, where they have accommodated them and also provided food.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek said that special faculty were pooled to train the students for over six months. The training went on with proper schedule. “We had organised counselling programmes and we had also taken out a tour to Visakhapatnam city, where they had the opportunity to visit public sector units, tourist spots and the corporation. Finally the results were much satisfying,” he said

Mr. Abhishek said that all the 50 students of the batch have scored over 400 marks and as many as 24 of them have scored over 500 marks. Among them, Killo Dharamani from GK Veedhi secured 585 marks, while Killo Tirupathi scored 566 marks followed by T. Harilalu Prasad with 561 marks.

“Never ever a student had crossed 550 in the 11 mandals of Paderu region. This a proud moment. Success of these students will definitely inspire others in the coming days to focus on studies and achieve greater heights in life,” he added.

He also announced cash awards to the students.

