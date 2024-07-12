ITDA-Paderu kickstarts training for second ‘Super 50’ batch

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA-Paderu) has kickstarted the second ‘Super 50’ batch, comprising talented students from Class 10 from various government schools in the 11 mandals of the Agency in Alluri Sitharama Raju district. This is the second consecutive year that the Super 50 Batch has been set up to groom students.

The first batch of Super 50, set up in the academic year of 2023-24, have come out with flying colours. As many as 37 of the 50 students have got seats in the government-run College of Excellence at Marikavalasa in Visakhapatnam, Jaggampeta in Kakinada and Visannapeta in NTR district, for further studies for competitive tests such as NEET, as per ITDA officials.

Of the latest Super 50 batch, 29 are girls. Coaching for girls will be provided at Government Ashram School for Girls, Guttulaputtu, while boys will be trained and accommodated at Digumodaputtu.

Project Officer of ITDA-Paderu V. Abhishek said last year around 300 students appeared for the examination, but this year 426 students (toppers of Class 9 examination) from various schools appeared at the test for entrance to the Super 50 Batch. Last year, selections were made only from students of Ashram schools, but this year, the ITDA has included ZP High School students as well.

“Though the syllabus is the same for every Class 10 student, training for Super 50 Batch is different. The teachers over here cover only four subjects daily– two in the morning and two in the afternoon. Every evening, ‘student hours’ will be held, followed by a doubts-clearing session,” said Mr. Abhishek.

To build confidence among the students, regular essay writing competitions, elocution competitions, sports activities, screening of motivational movies, book reading sessions and other activities would be taken up, he added.

