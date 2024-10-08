GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ITDA Paderu aims to procure 2,000 tonnes of coffee beans, targeting 6,500 farmers in ASR district, says Project Officer

Published - October 08, 2024 06:36 pm IST - PADERU

The Hindu Bureau

Project Officer of Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Paderu V. Abhishek has said that they have set a target of procuring 2,000 tonnes of coffee beans this year. He directed the authorities to start collecting coffee beans from November this year.

The Project Officer conducted a meeting with agriculture, horticulture officers, field consultants and liaison workers from Chintapalli, GK Veedhi and Koyyuru mandals, at the coffee eco-pulping unit at Chintapalli here on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Mr. Abhishek said that last year, they had collected 836 tonnes of coffee beans at ₹43/kg from the farmers. He also recalled that there was production of 189 metric tonnes parchment (coffee type) and 33 tonnes of cherry last year.

He said that they have identified 6,500 coffee growing farmers for the year 2024-25. He said that 400 metric tonnes of coffee should be procured from Chintapalli, while 350 tonnes from G Madugula. Similarly, 50 tonnes should be procured from Ananthagiri, 120 from Araku Valley and Dumbriguda, 200 tonnes from Hukumpeta, 100 tonnes from Munchingputtu, 120 from pedabayalu and 120 tonnes from Paderu.

Appreciating the staff, Mr. Abhishek said that with a budget of ₹6.50 lakh, more facilities will be provided at the coffee eco-pulping unit.

Published - October 08, 2024 06:36 pm IST

