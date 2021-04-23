ITDA officials gear up for COVID second wave in Agency mandals

Testing intensified and door-to-door fever survey launched, says Project Officer

Officials from the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) is gearing up for the COVID-19 second wave in the Agency mandals. While the administration has intensified testing and started a door-to-door fever survey, members of various merchant associations in a few mandals have voluntarily started partial lockdown.

“As of now, there are about 70 active cases in the ITDA limits. But with the second wave, there is a possibility of increase in cases in the coming weeks. So, we are geared up to face the situation,” said ITDA Project Officer and Nodal Officer for COVID-19 for ITDA region S. Venkateswar.

He said that testing is being done in all the Agency mandals and vaccines are also being administered. “Till now, about 15,000 people were vaccinated,” Dr. Venkateswar added.

He said the district hospital at Paderu has about 100 beds and area hospital at Araku has 30 beds. Only 17 beds are occupied at Paderu hospital. The ITDA has also set up a COVID-19 care centre at the Youth Training Centre (YTC), Paderu. However, there were no admissions yet.

“Paderu hospital has oxygen facility also. In case of serious cases, we are referring them to King George Hospital (KGH). As of now, almost 90 % of people are opting for home isolation only,” he added.

Voluntary lockdown

With the increase in COVID-19 cases, merchant association from Araku Valley, the major tourist spot in the Agency area, have decided to go for partial lockdown. All the shops, business establishments are being allowed to open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. only.

“Even the hotels are giving deliveries after 2 p.m. People are voluntarily sticking to houses. Police Department is conducting awareness camps in all villages explaining about use of masks and other safety norms to be followed,” said Araku Circle Inspector Pydaiah.

People in a number of interior villages in the ITDA areas have arranged boards requesting non-locals not to enter their villages.

The ITDA officials have announced that they are encouraging voluntary lockdown by the associations and tribals.