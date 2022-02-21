ITDA in Visakhapatnam’s Paderu sends proposals to set up new government offices

Collector office and Joint Collector office may be arranged at Kummariputtu Youth Training Centre

Officials from Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA), Paderu, have started to search for new building blocks to set up district offices after the State government has announced creation of Alluri Sitaramaraju district. In this regard, the ITDA officials have sent proposals to the government, suggesting to set up government Department offices at several district office buildings till new Collector office is constructed.

According to ITDA Project Officer, R Gopala Krishna, a team of officials have conducted inspection across the district and have suggested to set up District Collector office and Joint Collector office at Kummariputtu Youth Training Centre (YTC) building. Superintendent of Police office may be arranged at new building block constructed at Degree College. The existing Collector camp office can be used as permanent Collector camp office, while SP camp office can be arranged at Police Guest House.

Similarly, the ITDA has suggested about 18 temporary spaces for various government wings including Education, Revenue, Panchayat, Zilla Parishad and others. The officials also said that ITDA office will continue in the existing office only.