ITDA begins treating scabies cases at ashram school

ITDA tackles scabies outbreak in ashram schools, providing treatment to students and promoting hygiene for better health

Published - September 06, 2024 08:56 am IST - PADERU

Harish Gilai
ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek providing scabies medicines and soaps to students during a programme at Talarisingi in ASR district.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek providing scabies medicines and soaps to students during a programme at Talarisingi in ASR district. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) has initiated measures to tackle the contagious spread of scabies among children and adolescents in ashram schools under the Paderu region, in ASR district.

In March and April this year, the ITDA, with the support of a special team of doctors from Government Hospital Paderu, took up a pilot project and provided scabies treatment to around 350 students in several schools in Hukumpeta and Paderu. Permethrin soap and tablets were given to the students. They were told to maintain hygiene and to soak their clothes in warm water. Doctors found that the treatment was effective among 96% of the students.

Following the success of the pilot project, doctors wrote to the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR) which asked doctors to scale up the treatment and show results.

ITDA Project Officer V. Abhishek said that they have inspected 117 ashram schools under Paderu region, where over 3,000 students were found to be suffering from scabies. On September 4, we have started treatment to students with the help of doctors, he said. The doctors have provided soap, tablets and the aim is bring about a behavioural change among the students regarding hygiene, he said.

Unhygienic habits among the students, sanitation issues in tribal villages and bad living conditions in ashram hostels have been some of the reasons for the spread of scabies among the children, especially those living in hostels. As per the doctors, many students skip bathing as the climate being cold most of the time in the Agency areas.

“Treating scabies is very important, as it spreads from one student to another. Students suffer from rashes, itching, sores and some undergo a lot of pain too,” he said. “Moreover, it also affects the confidence levels among many young adolescent students,” Mr Abhishek said.

