ITDA begins inquiry on alleged family planning operations in AOB

A week after Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Joint Action Committee lodged a complaint with the ITDA, Paderu, alleging that about 500 to 600 Adivasi men and women were taken by the staff of a private hospital in Visakhapatnam for family planning operations, Project Director ITDA Ronanki Gopalakrishna launched an inquiry on Tuesday.

He has appointed Visweswara Rao Naidu, District Tuberculosis Control Officer, to conduct an inquiry.

According to Rama Rao Dora, convener for Andhra Pradesh Adivasi Joint Action Committee, a team of doctors had come to Pedabayalu PHC and conducted an inquiry. The staff from the private hospital were also present, it is learnt.

The JAC members contend that the due process for the family planning surgery was not followed and the Adivasi men and women were told that they would be kept under observation for about 15 days.

Suspecting some foul play, they lodged a complaint with the project director of ITDA, based on which the inquiry was initiated. The findings of the reports were yet to be revealed.