It will be great if Andhra Pradesh govt. gets at least 10% of investments promised at Global Investors Summit in Visakhapatnam, says Jana Sena Party leader

‘Government misappropriated crores of rupees in the name of the GIS, which was held when the MLC election code is in force’

March 06, 2023 10:06 pm | Updated 10:06 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) floor leader Peethala Murthy Yadav said on Monday that it would be great if the government realised at least 10% of the ₹13 lakh crore investments for which MoUs were signed at the recent Global Investors’ Summit in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Speaking to reporters at the public library here on Monday, he alleged that the government misappropriated crores of rupees in the name of the GIS, which was held when the MLC election code is in force. Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s motto behind organising the summit was to set the stage for the next general elections, he said.

“Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan responded positively to the summit, but the YSRCP government demolished houses in Ipptam,” lamented Mr. Yadav.

He said that Mr. Jagan did not invite the Mayor, who is the first citizen of the city, and Visakhapatnam district in-charge Minister V. Rajini onto the stage of the summit.

