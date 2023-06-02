It will be ‘First Day-First Show’ in villages too!

June 02, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

State Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath on Friday launched the State government’s ‘First Day-First Show (FDFS)‘, an innovative programme in the entertainment sector, facilitating audience to watch new movies at their homes instead of going to cinemas on the first day or releasing day of a movie.

To get this facility, viewers have to purchase a 24-hour subscription for ₹99 and must have a cable connection provided by the AP State FiberNet Limited. (APSFL). The ₹99 subscription charge will be shared between FiberNet and the film producers on a 50-50 basis.

The APSFL, which runs the programme, released a film `Nireekshana’ on the launching day.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that due to many reasons, about 80% of new films were unable to hit the silver screens in the State. The FDFS would be the answer to those low-budget films and the producers. At the same time, the programme would not affect the business of film theatres, which depend heavily on big movies for revenue, he added.

“The FDFS is the country’s first such concept in the film and entertainment industry. We hope that several other States would also adopt the system. We hope the programme will succeed with better results,” Mr. Amarnath said.

APSFL chairman P. Gautam Reddy said that people from villages do not need to come to towns and cities to watch new movies with the release of the FDFS programme. They could watch all types of movies in their homes.

“We will try to release new films of big-stars like Chiranjeevi on the first day, and will talk with the stakeholders to make it possible in future,” Mr. Reddy said.

The State has eight lakh FiberNet subscribers (including 6.5 lakh in rural areas) and this number would increase soon and would also expand in urban areas like Visakhapatnam, he added.