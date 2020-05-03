It will be business as usual for grocery shops, says Collector

A day after the State Government announced Visakhapatnam district as an orange zone, Collector V. Vinay Chand said that all the standalone small-scale shops in the residential/neighbourhood colonies (except in containment zones) can be opened in the district. He also said that revised timings for the sale of essential commodities is 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Addressing a press conference on Sunday, Mr Vinay Chand said that it is the responsibility of all the shopkeepers to ensure that customers follow social distancing at their stores without fail. However shops in commercial areas, market areas and malls are not allowed to open until further instructions, he clarified. He also mentioned that street vendors will not be allowed to open their stalls.

“It is also the responsibility of the shopkeepers that there should not be any crowds outside their shops. Most importantly, the shopkeeper should wear a mask,” he said. The Collector also made it clear that there will be no inter-district and intra-district movement of APSRTC buses. He also said that cabs, taxis, auto-rickshaws can ply only in case of an emergency, and there should not be more than two persons apart from the driver. Mr. Vinay Chand also put an end to the rumours that people can move from one place in the orange zone. He said that people are not allowed to move from one place to the other except in cases of emergency.

He also said that as per the Central Government guidelines, there will be a complete ban on domestic and international air travel, train movement, educational institutions, coaching centres, hotels, bars, restaurants, malls, multiplexes and cinema theatres, apart from social, political, cultural and religious gatherings.

“In case of funerals, not more than 20 people should gather. We also request the public to attend weddings only if it is unavoidable and make sure that there are not more than 50 persons in attendance. However, inform the police about the wedding beforehand,” said Mr. Vinay Chand.

He also said that in the case of containment zones in the district, there will be no relaxations at all. The district administration will ensure that mobile rythu bazaars are available to the people in the restricted zones.

Liquor stores

When asked whether liquor shops will be allowed to open in the district, Mr. Vinay Chand said that they have not received any proper guidelines till afternoon. He said that they would follow whatever the State Government conveys to them. Meanwhile, staff of wine shops in the city were seen marking circles outside the stores.