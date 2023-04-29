ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister visits Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam to review arrangements for CM’s tour on May 3

April 29, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Jagan to lay foundation stone for the Vizag Tech Park

The Hindu Bureau

Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath visited Rushikonda Hill No-4 here on Saturday to review the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to the city on May 3.

The Minister was accompanied by Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that it is certain that the CM will be present for the Visakhapatnam programme on May 3. He said that he visited Rushikonda to inspect the construction of the venue, helipad, parking lots etc.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Vizag Tech Park (VTP), which will have a 200 mega watt data centre spread over an area of 130 acres, at an estimated cost of ₹14,634 crore. The company will be established in the next five years and completed in seven years. He said that 24,990 people will get direct employment and 19,610 people will get indirect jobs.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US