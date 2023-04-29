IT Minister visits Rushikonda Hill in Visakhapatnam to review arrangements for CM’s tour on May 3

April 29, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Information Technology and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath visited Rushikonda Hill No-4 here on Saturday to review the arrangements for Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s scheduled visit to the city on May 3.

The Minister was accompanied by Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao and Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman Y.V. Subba Reddy.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Mr. Amarnath said that it is certain that the CM will be present for the Visakhapatnam programme on May 3. He said that he visited Rushikonda to inspect the construction of the venue, helipad, parking lots etc.

The Chief Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Vizag Tech Park (VTP), which will have a 200 mega watt data centre spread over an area of 130 acres, at an estimated cost of ₹14,634 crore. The company will be established in the next five years and completed in seven years. He said that 24,990 people will get direct employment and 19,610 people will get indirect jobs.