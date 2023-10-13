IT Minister refutes TDP’s allegations on Chandrababu Naidu’s health

October 13, 2023 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Refuting the allegations of family members of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N Chandrababu Naidu and cadre of TDP over the health condition of Mr. Naidu, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath said that Mr Naidu has even gained one kg weight in the last one month after being sent to remand in Rajamahendravaram Central Prison. Stating that the State Government and the jail authorities have been taking complete care of the former Chief Minister, the Minister expressed doubts over the food being sent by the family members of Mr Naidu behind the health issues (skin allergy) and also suggested screening it before serving it to Mr. Naidu.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Amarnath said, “How is the government responsible if Mr. Naidu gets skin allergy. I do not understand why are the family members of Mr Naidu suspecting safety and health in the jail?. He is healthy under the supervision of the officials and doctors in the jail. I suggest the jail authorities to offer the food being brought from the home to TDP General Secretary Nara Lokesh before serving it to his father.”

He alleged that ever since the State Government has released a G.O, the TDP and Jana Sena Party (JSP) leaders have been spreading hatred against North Andhra.

The Minister also termed Mr Chandrababu Naidu, Nara Lokesh, JSP Chief K Pawan Kalyan and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president D Purandeswari as Non-residents of Andhra (NRAs). They want Andhra Pradesh, especially North Andhra, for their business purpose and politics, but do not accept development of the region, he alleged

Speaking about the allegations on the constructions on Rushikonda Hill by the opposition party leaders, Mr Amarnath also questioned whether they were unable to see the encroachments of GITAM Deemed to be University just opposite the Rushikonda Hill. He said that lands worth over ₹1,000 crore were encroached by the institutions led by the TDP leaders. After coming to power, the government has taken back nearly 27 acres of land, but again the management has gone to court and obtained a stay, he said.

