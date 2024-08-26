ADVERTISEMENT

IT Minister Nara Lokesh to visit Visakhapatnam on August 28

Published - August 26, 2024 11:16 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Nara Lokesh.

Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam on August 28 evening on a three-day tour starting from August 29.

According to the Telugu Desam Party sources, Mr. Lokesh may meet the party cadre on the first day in the city. On August 29, he may have a breakfast with the TDP State president and Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao at the latter’s residence at Sitampeta in the city before starting his day-wise programmes that includes his presence in the hearing of a defamation case filed against a Telugu News daily.

On the day three (August 30), he may review the performance of the government schools with the officials of Department of School Education, and may inspect some schools in the city. Later in the evening, he is likely to hold a review meeting at the Collectorate.

On August 31, he is likely to return to Vijayawada.

Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao recently held a meeting with the district MLAs on arrangements to be made for the IT Minister’s visit to the Visakhapatnam.

