IT Minister Lokesh inspects municipal school and receives grievances from people in Visakhapatnam

Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh made a surprise visit to a municipal elementary school at Nehru Bazaar in Dwaraka Nagar area here on Saturday. On the second day of his stay in the city, the Minister had a busy schedule inspecting school and meeting public representatives.

During his visit, Mr Lokesh checked the rooms of the school, facilities, and enquired about the mid-day meals with the staff and also saw the quality of eggs supplied to the students. He interacted with the children, enquired about the facilities and then spoke to the teachers about the academic performance of the students. He spent a short time with children asking them various English rhymes, alphabets and later distributed chocolates.

Earlier, Mr. Lokesh visited the Regional Library at Nehru Bazaar. However, he found that the library was not opened at 9.45 a.m., though it was scheduled to open at 8 a.m.

Mr Lokesh continued his second day of public grievance programme, Praja Darbar, at the TDP office on Saturday. Complaints related to allotment of TIDCO houses, employment, pensions and land issues were brought to his notice, for which he assured to initiate action after speaking to the authorities concerned.

Mr. Lokesh came to the city on Friday to attend the district court for hearing of a defamation case filed by him, during the year 2019, against a Telugu daily.